Baidu denies CEO faces travel ban
BEIJING, Feb 23 Baidu Inc, the Internet firm behind China's largest search engine, on Thursday denied media reports that said CEO Robin Li was subject to a travel ban.
April 16 KIT Digital's Chairman Kaleil Isaza Tuzman resigned, less than a month after four directors of the video management software company left.
Tuzman had taken up the job about a month ago, after he had stepped down as the chief executive of the company.
KIT Digital had announced a management rejig on March 23 that saw the departure of four directors and the appointment of an interim CEO.
KIT Digital shares fell as much as 7 percent after the bell. They had closed at $7.14 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
NEW YORK, Feb 23 L3 Technologies Inc said on Thursday it reached a $34.5 million settlement of a lawsuit by shareholders who accused the defense contractor of accounting fraud in its aerospace systems business.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, Feb 23 German engineering group Siemens is set to gain unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $4.5 billion bid for U.S. software company Mentor Graphics, its biggest deal in this area in a decade, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.