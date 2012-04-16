April 16 KIT Digital's Chairman Kaleil Isaza Tuzman resigned, less than a month after four directors of the video management software company left.

Tuzman had taken up the job about a month ago, after he had stepped down as the chief executive of the company.

KIT Digital had announced a management rejig on March 23 that saw the departure of four directors and the appointment of an interim CEO.

KIT Digital shares fell as much as 7 percent after the bell. They had closed at $7.14 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)