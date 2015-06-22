(Adds details, background)
June 22 Cancer drug developers Kite Pharma Inc
and Bluebird Bio Inc said they would partner
to develop and market a new class of T-cell therapies for
HPV-associated cancers.
T-cell receptors (TCRs) are a class of compounds that make
it easier for the body's immune cells to mainly identify and
then destroy cancer cells.
Human papilloma virus (HPV) is the most common viral
infection of the reproductive tract, believed to cause 70
percent of cervical cancers as well as other urogenital cancers.
TCRs have garnered interest among drug developers in the
immuno-oncology industry much like CAR-T cells and are
considered to be as promising as them.
While TCRs help identify the cancer cells and kill them from
the inside, CAR-T cells are the body's immune cells which are
modified to kill cancer cells.
Early data from CAR-T cell therapies have shown that the
experimental immuno-oncology product has promise to treat
difficult forms of cancer such as blood cancer.
The National Cancer Institute has indicated that cell
therapies could eventually become the standard of care in the
multi-billion market to treat cancer.
Data on TCRs are not yet available.
Juno Therapeutics Inc, another drug developer that is
developing CAR-T cell therapies, also has TCRs in its pipeline.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi and Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)