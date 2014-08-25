(Adds details, shares)
Aug 25 Drug developer Kite Pharma Inc
said its experimental cancer immunotherapy showed potential in
treating patients with an aggressive form of blood cancer, in an
early-stage study.
The company's shares rose as much as 49.5 percent in
extended trading.
Kite's lead therapy, KTE-C19, is being developed to fight
non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a cancer that originates in the lymph
nodes.
In one arm of the study, funded by Kite and conducted by
National Cancer Institute, 15 patients were given the therapy.
Of the 13 patients eligible for evaluation, cancer symptoms
disappeared completely in eight patients and partially in four,
the company said.
The therapy involves genetically modifying a patient's cells
to target a protein found on the surface of some lymphoma and
leukemia cells.
Kite said it planned to seek in the fourth quarter the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration's approval for further clinical
testing of the therapy.
Santa Monica, California-based Kite's shares closed at
$22.30 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
Up to Monday's close, the stock had risen about 31 percent
since it debuted in June.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)