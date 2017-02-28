Feb 28 Kite Pharma Inc said on Tuesday
its experimental CAR T-cell therapy, which helps the immune
system fight cancer, was highly effective in treating aggressive
non-Hodgkin lymphoma, meeting the main goal of a pivotal study.
CAR T-cell drugs are made by genetically altering a
patients' own T-cells to add a component of antibodies that
makes them better able to spot and kill cancer cells.
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma occurs when the body produces too many
abnormal lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. Symptoms
include swollen lymph nodes, fever, night sweats, chest pain and
loss of appetite.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)