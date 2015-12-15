Dec 14 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd
said on Tuesday its lead drug met the main
goal of a late-stage study, reducing pain without increasing the
risk of heart diseases in patients with a type of arthritis.
The company's U.S.-listed shares were up 26 percent at $4.50
in premarket trading.
The drug, KIT-302, was tested in 152 patients with
osteoarthritis (OA), a degenerative joint disease caused by
aging joints, injury and obesity.
The condition occurs most often in knees, hip, lower back
and neck, small joints of fingers and bases of the thumb and big
toe.
Most of the widely used painkillers contain severe health
warnings that link them to heart-related risks.
Israel-based Kitov said its drug does not need to be labeled
with health warnings but will instead say it reduces the risk of
cardiovascular events.
Elevated blood pressure is a common side effect of
stand-alone pain killers, which also increases the chances of
heart problems.
KIT-302, which belongs to a class of painkillers called
non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID), is a combination
pill that simultaneously treats joint pain and elevated levels
of blood pressure.
There is no single medication to treat both osteoarthritis
pain and hypertension and thus, KIT-302, if approved, will be
the only NSAID for use in both conditions, Kitov Chief Medical
Officer Paul Waymack told Reuters.
Kitov, which debuted on the Nasdaq in November, uses U.S.
drugmaker Pfizer's FDA-approved drugs, celecoxib
(Celebrex) for pain and amlodipine besylate for hypertension.
Most pain medications, including celecoxib, had global sales
of $2.7 billion in 2014, Kitov said.
About 27 million Americans are suffering from
osteoarthritis, according to the Arthritis Foundation.
Data on Tuesday from the late-stage study showed that
combination KIT-302 significantly reduced blood pressure and
pain, compared with a placebo, and was also better than the two
drugs given separately.
Kitov plans to apply for marketing of the drug in the second
half of 2016, and expects to launch it in summer 2017 if
approved, Kitov's Chief Executive Isaac Israel told Reuters.
Israel, who is "highly confident" about the quality of data
on the drug, said "there are highly fewer chances that the FDA
does not approve KIT-302".
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)