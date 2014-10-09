Oct 9 Kitron ASA :

* Kitron receives order from Kongsberg Gruppen

* Says has received a new order worth about 51 million Norwegian crowns from Kongsberg Gruppen

* Says order from Kongsberg Gruppen for delivery of electronic modules that are part of Kongsbergs's weapon control system Remote Weapon Station (RWS)

* Says concurrent with new order, Kitron has been informed that parts of order that was made public in December 2012, for delivery in 2014 and 2015, will shift slightly in time

* Says deliveries for this order have already started, but main volume will move forward in time to second half of 2015 and to 2016