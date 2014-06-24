BRIEF-Citibank statement on phishing email
* Citigroup Inc - reaffirms that it has not sent these emails to its clients and has no connection with this unauthorized email
WELLINGTON, June 25 New Zealand's Kiwi Income Property Trust said on Wednesday it was considering offering up to NZ$125 million ($108.26 million) in seven-year fixed rate bonds next month.
The company said that it could comprise of an offer of NZ$100 million in senior secured bonds, with the ability to accept up to NZ$25 million in oversubscriptions. The bonds would only be offered in New Zealand, it added.
Kiwi Income has a portfolio of around 12 central business district office blocks and shopping malls worth about NZ$2.1 billion. ($1 = 1.1546 New Zealand Dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Alison Williams)
PARIS, March 17 Far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon on Friday categorically ruled out quitting the French presidential election race in favour of Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon.
