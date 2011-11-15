WELLINGTON Nov 16 New Zealand property
investment company Kiwi Income Property Trust Ltd
reported a sharp fall in first half profit on lower property
values and one off earthquake related costs.
The top-10 stock said its after tax profit for the six
months to Sept. 30 was NZ$1.5 million compared with NZ$13.7
million a year earlier.
However, the company's after tax distributable profit was up
9 percent at NZ$36 million from NZ$33 million last year.
It maintained a payout of 3.5 cents a unit to shareholders.
Net rental income rose 6.8 percent to NZ$72 million, but the
value of its buildings portfolio was written down NZ$65 million
and it booked a charge of NZ$27.3 million on the book value and
insurance payout of a building destroyed in the Christchurch
earthquake.
Shares in the company last traded down 1.8 percent at
NZ$1.07.
(Gyles Beckford)