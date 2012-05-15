Botswana opposition groups unite to challenge ruling BDP
GABORONE , Feb 3 Botswana's four main opposition parties launched a coalition on Friday to challenge the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in 2019 elections.
WELLINGTON May 16 Kiwi income Property Trust Ltd returned to the black, reporting a NZ$89.2 million ($68.9 million) profit in the year to March 31, reversing a loss from the previous year, due to a growth in rental income.
New Zealand's largest listed property company announced a dividend of 7 cents per share, unchanged from a year ago, while adding it expected a lower dividend of 6.6 cents per share in the 2012/13 year.
Kiwi Income Trust swung back to profit in the 2011/12 year, after it posted a loss of NZ$26.4 million the previous year.
Its share closed at NZ1.095 on Tuesday, hovering around its highest levels since November. ($1 = 1.2939 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
* Jennison Associates LLC reports 5.8 percent passive stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l3UcFk) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 President Donald Trump on Friday will call on the U.S. Labor Department to delay for 180 days the implementation of its fiduciary duty rule requiring brokers offering retirement investment advice to put their clients' interest first, according to a draft memo seen by Reuters.