WELLINGTON May 16 Kiwi income Property Trust Ltd returned to the black, reporting a NZ$89.2 million ($68.9 million) profit in the year to March 31, reversing a loss from the previous year, due to a growth in rental income.

New Zealand's largest listed property company announced a dividend of 7 cents per share, unchanged from a year ago, while adding it expected a lower dividend of 6.6 cents per share in the 2012/13 year.

Kiwi Income Trust swung back to profit in the 2011/12 year, after it posted a loss of NZ$26.4 million the previous year.

Its share closed at NZ1.095 on Tuesday, hovering around its highest levels since November. ($1 = 1.2939 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)