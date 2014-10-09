Oct 9 K&K Herbal Poland SA :

* Signs annex to agreement with Plast-Med Jan Gorka for distribution of anti-snoring product Antychrapacz under NoSnorePLUS name in Poland

* Says plans to introduce NoSnorePLUS on Polish market in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)