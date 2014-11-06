Nov 6 K&K Herbal Poland SA :

* Signs deal with Muscat Pharmacy & Stores LLC to distribute NoSnorePlus product in Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates

* First delivery of NoSnorePlus to new markets is expected in Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)