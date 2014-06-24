PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 24 Private equity firm KKR is to purchase a one-third stake in the energy arm of Spain's Acciona for 417 million euros ($567 million), the companies said on Tuesday, as they move to develop one of the world's largest renewable energy portfolios.
The deal gives Acciona Energia International (AEI), the international renewable energy generation arm of Acciona Energia, an enterprise value of 2.6 billion euros. The companies are also planning an initial public offering.
($1 = 0.7357 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)
March 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday made it easier for bigger lenders to merge, by quadrupling its threshold of combined size that would require an extensive regulatory review of a proposed deal.
March 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday made it easier for bigger lenders to merge, by quadrupling its threshold of combined size that would require an extensive regulatory review of a proposed deal.