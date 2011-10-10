* First woman minister in Singapore becomes KKR senior
adviser
* Lim Hwee Hua is KKR's first senior adviser for Southeast
Asia
* Appointment comes as private equity dealmaking heats up in
region
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Oct 10 Private equity firm Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts & Co said on Monday it has appointed
former Singapore government minister Lim Hwee Hua as a senior
adviser, as the firm looks to build its profile in the hot
investment markets of Southeast Asia.
Lim will be the first senior adviser KKR has hired for
Southeast Asia, and comes as global funds scour the region for
deals as they look for speedy growth and uncrowded markets.
Senior advisers such as Lim, who became Singapore's first
female minister in 2009, work with investment teams to manage
and establish relationships.
"As KKR expands and builds its presence throughout Asia, we
will rely on Mrs. Lim for her insights and sound advice not only
for the benefit of KKR, but also for our portfolio companies in
the region," said Joe Bae, head of the KKR's Asian operations.
"She will bring her expertise to bear on our current and
prospective investments as a Senior Adviser to the firm," he
added.
Carlyle Group , Blackstone and KKR are
increasingly competing for deals in growth markets like
Indonesia with the likes of CVC and TPG
.
In a sign of its increased focus on Southeast Asia, KKR,
which has around 80 professionals in Asia, also recently hired
former CEO of Bank Internasional Indonesia Ridha DM Wirakusumah
as a director, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The source declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak
to the media.
Lim became Singapore's first female minister in 2009, when
she held concurrent positions as Minister in the Prime
Minister's office and as Second Minister for Finance and Second
Minister for Transport.
She was a member of the People's Action Party team that lost
a seat in multi-constituency elections in May, and media
speculation had linked her to a return to Singapore's state
investor Temasek Holdings , where she previously worked.
KKR has senior advisers based in Australia, India, Taiwan
and Japan, but Lim will be the first in Southeast Asia for the
firm, one of the world's largest with more than $61 billion in
assets under management.
