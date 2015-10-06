LAGOS Oct 6 U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co
LP is considering investing around $100 million in
Africa within a year, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
KKR is looking at the agriculture and food business, the
energy industry and infrastructure projects, Dominique Lafont, a
senior advisor at KKR, told Reuters during a visit with a French
business delegation to Nigeria.
"We want to use Nigeria as regional base and springboard for
West Africa," he said. "We are not limited to one sector."
KKR had appointed Lafont in July to help expand its Africa
business.
(reporting by Ulf Laessing; editing by John Stonestreet)