NRG settles with activist investors, appoints two directors
Feb 13 Power company NRG Energy Inc said it would appoint two directors in a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.
HONG KONG Nov 8 KKR & Co L.P. and Australia's Allegro Funds have agreed to buy a portfolio of commercial loans from BOS International, a unit of Lloyds International Pty, KKR and Allegro said in a statement.
KKR made the acquisition, for an undisclosed amount, through its special situations business.
Earlier this year, Lloyds sold a $1.2 billion portfolio of distressed property loans to Morgan Stanley and Blackstone Group, as part of the UK lender's plans to wind down non-core assets.
Lloyds inherited those assets when it acquired HBOS in 2008, including the Bank of Scotland and its international unit, BOS International.
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.