* Plans to build out Southeast Asia deals team in
Singapore-sources
* Deals team includes former president and CEO of
Indonesia's BII-sources
* KKR hits first close of $3 bln on KKR Asia Fund II-source
* Southeast Asia private equity deals up nearly 44pct year
to date
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, June 20 KKR & Co LP is
setting up its first deals team in Singapore as the U.S. private
equity firm seeks to invest about $1 billion in Southeast Asia
through its second Asia fund, sources with knowledge of the
matter said.
Competition is heating up for a new wave of investing
opportunities in countries from Vietnam to Malaysia, prompting
buyout funds including KKR to allocate more resources to the
fast-growing emerging markets of Southeast Asia.
Global buyout funds such as CVC Capital Partners
and TPG Capital have already established Singapore
offices and built teams there to specifically invest in
Southeast Asia.
Under the new plan, KKR will have as many as eight deal
makers in Singapore, with regional leader Ming Lu continuing to
head KKR's Southeast Asia team based out of Hong Kong, the
sources said.
That team includes Ridha Wirakusumah, formerly president and
CEO of Bank Internasional Indonesia, one of the
country's largest banks, the sources said, declining to be
identified because they are not authorised to speak to the
media.
Kabir Mathur, a director and ex-TPG executive, and David
Tan, a principal who played a key role in KKR's previous
Southeast Asia investments in Masan Consumer Corp and Unisteel,
will also be part of the team, they added.
Blackstone Group LP and General Atlantic are also
opening Singapore offices, while Warburg Pincus and Bain
Capital are hunting for executives to build their Southeast Asia
teams, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Bain, KKR and Warburg Pincus declined to comment.
The increased focus on Southeast Asia comes as private
equity deal volumes in the region jumped nearly 44 percent
year-to-date to $609.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The last round of Asia funds focused heavily on leveraged
delistings of Singapore tech firms as a way to tap Southeast
Asia. The new wave will increasingly target companies with
strong growth dynamics in markets like Indonesia.
Headhunters say they face rising demand for Indonesians as
private equity firms look for an inside edge on deals in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
Myanmar is also attracting private equity attention as
Southeast Asia's newest frontier market as sanctions on the
former pariah state fall away.
FIRST CLOSE
KKR has reached a first close of $3 billion for its $6
billion Asian fund, according to a source familiar with the
matter. If it hits the target, KKR Asian Fund II would be the
largest ever private equity fund raised for the region.
The first close on KKR Asian Fund II comes around six months
after the launch of the fund despite a tight market for
fundraising.
The U.S. buyout fund is competing for investor dollars
against global and local rivals including TPG and RRJ Capital,
both of which are raising new pan-Asia funds of up to $5
billion..
RRJ Capital, founded by Malaysian-born former Goldman Sachs
banker Richard Ong, has also raised $3 billion in
commitments so far, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
KKR, which has yet to land any deals in Indonesia, completed
Vietnam's largest-ever private equity investment in 2011. It
struck a deal to pay $159 million for 10 percent of Masan,
underscoring buyout funds' appetite for Asian consumer-linked
plays.
Investors in the new KKR fund, focusing on consumer goods,
manufacturing, healthcare and infrastructure projects, will
include Oregon Investment Council. Oregon also invested in KKR's
first Asia fund, which has posted net returns of 19 percent,
according to an Oregon statement.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas, Michael
Flaherty and Ryan Woo)