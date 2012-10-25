SINGAPORE Oct 25 KKR's Southeast Asia
head Ming Lu said the private equity firm has invested $1
billion in Southeast Asia since 2005 and could invest more than
that amount in the region over the next five years.
The consumer sector and financial services were among the
attractive areas in Southeast Asia, Lu said.
The firm's co-founder Henry Kravis, in Singapore to open a
new KKR office, told the same briefing he sees slow, steady
growth in the United States and consumer trends getting better.
There was a real opportunity to invest in Spain in the
financial sector, hotels and real estate, Kravis also said.
Lu said KKR was preparing Singapore's MMI Holdings, a maker
of precision machinery, for a public listing but that market
conditions were not great right now.