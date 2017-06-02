HONG KONG, June 2 Private equity firm KKR & Co
said on Friday it raised $9.3 billion for its most
recent Asia-focused buyout fund, setting a record for the region
as it looks for larger deals.
The size of its Asian Fund III is larger than the $7 billion
KKR originally targeted, underscoring an increase in the sizes
of buyout deals in the region.
"We see a diverse set of opportunities across Asia Pacific
stemming from rising consumption and urbanization trends in key
markets as well as larger carve-out and cross-border
transactions in countries such as Japan," Ming Lu, head of Asia
private equity at KKR, said in a statement.
