BRIEF-Citigroup says it expects uncertainty from new U.S. administration going into 2017 - SEC filing
* Citigroup - Going into 2017, there continues to be "much uncertainty" due to new U.S. Presidential administration and policies - SEC filing
June 23 Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, the private equity company, has raised more than $3 billion for its second Asia fund, according to a securities filing. Of that amount, $2.76 billion came from U.S. and non-U.S. investors, while $250 million has been committed by its general partners, KKR said in a filing dated June 22.
The New York-based firm is setting up its first deals team in Singapore as the U.S. private equity firm seeks to invest about $1 billion in Southeast Asia through its second Asia fund, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Anthony Boadle)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 Jacobs Technologies, a subsidiary of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, is being awarded a $771 million cost-plus-fixed-fee task order for enterprise operations and maintenance support services for U.S. Special Operations Command, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Walsh)
TORONTO, Feb 24 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's insistence on keeping its discipline while assessing whether to increase its $2.9 billion bid for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp leaves the bank's U.S. expansion plans in the balance.