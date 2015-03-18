PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, March 18 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP, search engine Baidu Inc and hedge fund Coatue said on Wednesday they will jointly invest $170 million in Chinese online used-car auction firm Uxin, aiming for a piece of the booming used-car market.
Uxin will use the funds to expand a newly launched platform where auto retailers sell used cars to individuals, the companies said in a joint statement.
China, the world's second-largest economy, had 368 billion yuan ($59 billion) worth of transactions in the used-car market in 2014, up 26 percent from the previous year, the statement said, citing figures from the China Automobile Dealers Association. ($1 = 6.2365 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.