BRIEF-HighTower to acquire WealthTrust from Lee Equity Partners
* HighTower to acquire WealthTrust from Lee Equity Partners, adding $6.4 billion in client assets
SHANGHAI Jan 22 KKR & Co said on Friday it had teamed up with a large state-owned Chinese asset manager and a local investment manager to co-invest in credit and distressed opportunities in China.
The U.S. private equity fund said in a press release it plans to work with China Orient Asset Management (International) Holding Limited, a firm wholly owned by one of the country's four largest AMCs, and China Orient Summit Capital (COS-Capital).
The new strategic partnership will "provide flexible capital solutions, particularly in the real estate sector," said Edward Han, managing director and head of special situations at COS-Capital.
No investment figures were made available. (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* HighTower to acquire WealthTrust from Lee Equity Partners, adding $6.4 billion in client assets
LONDON, April 13 Anglo-Dutch consumer group Unilever has decided to work with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs on the sale of its margarine and spreads business, which was announced last week, sources told Reuters on Thursday.