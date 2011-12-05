HONG KONG Dec 5 Global private equity
firm KKR & Co L.P. said on Monday that it would invest
$60 million as a cornerstone investor in the Hong Kong initial
public offering of China men's casual wear retailer China
Outfitters Holdings Ltd.
"The menswear market in China has enormous growth potential.
Market leaders such as China Outfitters have significant room to
increase market share," David Liu, CEO of KKR Greater China
said.
Private equity firms are increasingly providing pre-IPO
financing, an area hedge funds previously dominated in Asia
prior to the 2008 financial crisis.
China Outfitters designs, makes and sells menswear in China.
Its foreign brands include JEEP, Santa Barbara, Polo & Racquet
Club and London Fog. The company has over 1,000 stores
nationwide.
KKR was among three private equity investors who committed
three quarters of the $145 million IPO of China Outfitters, IFR,
a Thomson Reuters publication, reported last week.
.
A private equity fund of Everbright China and Sequoia
Capital China committed $25 million each to China Outfitters
prior to the IPO.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas and
Jonathan Hopfner)