LONDON, April 15 Private equity giant KKR is
working on a deal to buy and merge the diamond mining units of
BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto, the Sunday Times reported.
KKR has appointed an adviser to help it with the joint bid
strategy, the Sunday Times said, without citing sources.
KKR declined comment.
Sources told Reuters last month KKR was one of the few
remaining parties working on a possible bid for BHP Billiton's
Canadian EKATI diamonds mine, after other bidders including
Apollo and Gem Diamonds pulled out.
Meanwhile, Rio Tinto, the world's third-largest
miner, effectively invited bids last month for its three
diamonds mines.
