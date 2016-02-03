Feb 2 Marc Lipschultz, the head of energy
investments at KKR & Co LP who helped put together the
world's largest leveraged buyout only to see it go bust, is
leaving to start a credit fund, the private equity firm
announced to its fund investors.
The change comes as KKR and other private equity firms are
trying to recover as much of their investments in the energy
sector as possible following a rout in oil prices. They are also
looking to invest new money in assets that now appear cheap.
Lipschultz will leave KKR this month to start the new fund
with Doug Ostrover, a former executive of private equity firm
Blackstone, who helped to found its credit business, GSO
Capital, KKR said in a memo to investors on Tuesday.
Robert Antablin was named head of KKR's Americas energy
private equity team, while David Rockecharlie is the new head of
energy real assets, primarily focused on investing and building
the firm's Energy Income and Growth Fund.
Raj Agrawal and Jesus Olmos were named global co-heads of
infrastructure.
As one of the world's largest private equity firms, KKR,
which managed $98.7 billion as of the end of September, has made
several big energy investments under Lipschultz. But it is also
nursing losses. Its Natural Resources Fund had a negative
year-to-date return of 33 percent as of Oct. 27, KKR said in its
most latest quarterly earnings.
KKR teamed up with peers TPG Capital LP and a unit of
Goldman Sachs Group Inc in the record $45 billion
leveraged buyout of Texas power utility TXU Corp in 2007. TXU,
which subsequently became Energy Future Holdings Corp, filed for
bankruptcy in 2014.
Lipschultz also oversaw KKR's investment in the $7.2 billion
leveraged buyout of U.S. oil and gas producer Samson Resources
Corp, which filed for bankruptcy last year.
Lipschultz, who has been with KKR for 21 years and founded
the firm's energy real assets and infrastructure businesses,
could not be reached for comment.
"Knowing Marc as well as we do, we have every confidence his
new venture will be a great success and we look forward to KKR
doing business with Marc's new firm," KKR founders George Kravis
and Henry Roberts said in the memo on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)