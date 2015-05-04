HONG KONG May 4 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP launched on Monday an up to $200 million selldown in Hong Kong-listed Far East Horizon Ltd, IFR reported, citing a term sheet.

KKR is offering 195 million shares of Far East Horizon, which provides equipment lease financing for small and medium-sized companies, in an indicative range of HK$7.90 to HK$8.15 each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The shares are being offered at a discount of up to 6 percent to Monday's close of HK8.40, putting the total deal at up to HK$1.59 billion.

KKR didn't immediately reply to a Reuters emailed request for comment on the selldown.

Citigroup is acting as sole bookrunner for the sale, the term sheet showed. ($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto)