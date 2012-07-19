July 19 Private equity giant KKR & Co will launch a mutual fund aimed at individual investors, according to registration papers filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The KKR Alternative Corporate Opportunities Fund will be a closed-end fund that will focus on 'special events' around the globe, such as Europe's debt crisis, and distressed companies.

There will be no minimum aggregate amount of shares that will need to be purchased in the offering, the filing stated.

Private equity companies that target the highly affluent and pension funds often require a minimum investment that can run into millions of dollars.

The fund filed to offer its units for a maximum offering price of $25 each.

The filing said distributions from the fund would be paid at least quarterly. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)