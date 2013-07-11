By Junko Fujita
TOKYO, July 11 Private equity firm KKR & Co
, fresh from completing a record $6 billion Asia fund,
wants to spend a significant portion of its money in Japan, the
head of KKR Japan said.
Hirofumi Hirano, managing director and chief executive
officer of KKR Japan, said on Thursday his firm wants to play a
part in the restructuring of Japanese industry via the fund,
whose completion was announced on Wednesday.
Speaking to a small group of reporters at his office in
Tokyo on Thursday, he said KKR would invest in Japanese firms
whose debt was rated at "junk" status, but only if they had the
potential for recovery after being restructured with an
injection of fresh equity.
Hirano, who joined KKR earlier this year from turnaround
advisory firm AlixPartners, also said KKR would seek
opportunities among Japanese mid-size companies, including those
based outside Tokyo, as such firms were the most popular targets
for buyout deals in Japan.
KKR's Asian II Fund follows the $4 billion Asia fund it
raised in 2007 and a $1 billion China Growth Fund in 2010, the
firm said in a statement. It said it had invested more than $5
billion in Asia since 2005, building a regional portfolio of 30
companies employing around 100,000 people.