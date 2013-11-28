Nov 28 U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co LP has
agreed to invest about $200 million in Indian drugmaker Gland
Pharma Ltd, marking the largest private equity investment in the
local pharmaceutical sector amid growing demand for generic
drugs in overseas markets.
Under the deal, KKR will acquire a minority holding in Gland
Pharma, including the stake held by private equity fund
Evolvence India Life Science Fund, KKR said in a statement on
Thursday. The size of the stake was not disclosed.
KKR'S latest investment in India underscores the positive
outlook for generic drugmakers, despite some concerns about
manufacturing quality after the recent crackdown by overseas
regulators including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Private equity firm Actis last month invested $48 million in
Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd, a producer of steroid-hormone active
pharmaceutical ingredients in India.
Indian drugmakers are among the world's biggest producers of
cheap generic medicines, as developed nations battle rising
healthcare costs and big-selling drugs going off-patent in the
lucrative U.S. market.
The rise in demand for generic drugs has led to closer
regulatory scrutiny and a rash of sanctions imposed on top
drugmakers including Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd and
Wockhardt Ltd.
Gland Pharma develops and manufactures generic injectables
primarily for selling in the U.S. market and also for India and
some other markets.
KKR's investment in Gland, which is subject to regulatory
approvals, will represent the New York-based firm's second
private equity transaction in India this year. KKR has invested
about $1 billion in companies in Asia over the last two months.
KKR's investment in Gland represents its fourth announced
investment from its $6 billion Asia fund, which it raised in
July to deploy more capital in emerging markets where slowing
economic growth has cut overall company valuations.
Private equity investments in India fell 67 percent in the
July-September quarter from a year earlier to about $1.3
billion, according to data from sector tracker Venture
Intelligence.