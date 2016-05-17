LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - US private equity firm KKR has signed
an agreement with two big Greek banks to expand a new platform
that partners with lenders to provide capital and manage
exposures to non-core and underperforming assets.
KKR Credit said on Tuesday it aims to expand the platform,
called Pillarstone, across Europe and it was "actively
evaluating" expanding into more countries.
Pillarstone was launched last June in Italy through a
partnership with UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, and KKR said it
has signed agreements with Alpha Bank and Eurobank to roll out
the platform into Greece. More Greek lenders could join the
platform, KKR said.
Loans from large corporate borrowers with a face value of
about 1.2bn will be covered under the initial deal with the two
Greek banks, a person familiar with the matter said.
That would be similar to the start of KKR's platform in
Italy, where UniCredit and Intesa agreed to pool about 1bn of
loans in the initial deal with KKR.
Italy and Greece face some of the biggest challenges in
dealing with hefty bad loans on banks' balance sheets.
Policymakers fear the bad loans could take years to work through
and could hamper economic recovery.
KKR said the aim of Pillarstone is to provide fresh
long-term capital and operational expertise to large corporate
borrowers, which should help them stabilise, recover and grow.
Banks that sign up would share some of the upside as the
performance of the corporate borrowers improves, it said.
"Pillarstone presents an innovative and timely solution to
banks across Europe in managing specific underperforming
exposures," said Johannes Huth, head of KKR in Europe, Middle
East and Africa.
KKR has not said how much capital it is prepared to put into
the platform but said the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD) is also considering co-investing in
partnership with KKR and the banks.
Noel Edison, EBRD director for insurance and financial
services, said after recapitalising the Greek banks last year a
more effective management of underperforming assets was an
essential next step.
"The platform (Pillarstone) will provide corporates in
financial difficulty with new financing and turn-around
operational expertise, which are prerequisites to unlocking the
inter-creditor impasse and supporting growth in the real
economy," Edison said.
KKR said Pillarstone also signed an agreement in April with
Premuda, a shipping company listed in Italy. The agreement aims
to strengthen the company through the injection of fresh capital
to back a new plan by its management team. As part of the
transaction, Banca Carige will join the Italian platform,
joining UniCredit and Intesa.
HSBC acted as the coordinator and structuring adviser of the
transaction for Alpha Bank, along with Mediobanca for Eurobank.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)