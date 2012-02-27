Feb 27 KKR & Co co-Chief Executive
Officers Henry Kravis and George Roberts each received nearly
$30 million in cash in 2011 from the private equity firm they
help found.
According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Kravis received $29.99 million, the bulk it cash
payments from carried interest.
Carried interest reflect KKR's share of the investment
profits of its funds. KKR's investments range from retailer Toys
R Us Inc to Internet domain registration firm Go Daddy
Group Inc and hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc.
Kravis' payout included $300,000 in salary, fees for serving
as a director on certain portfolio companies, the use of a car
and driver, and personal assistant services.
Roberts received $29.94 million, mostly cash payments from
carried interest, according to the filing. He received $300,000
in salary, a car and driver, and personal assistant services.
KKR recently posted a sharp decline in fourth-quarter
earnings as a drop in carried interest, driven by mark-to-market
valuations of its assets, offset revenue from higher fees.
(Reporting By Jessica Hall; editing by John Wallace)