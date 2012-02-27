(Adds details from cash dividends)
Feb 27 KKR & Co co-chief executive
officers Henry Kravis and George Roberts each received roughly
$94 million in executive compensation and cash dividends from
the private equity firm they helped found.
According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Kravis and Roberts received $64.2 million each in
cash from dividend payments. KKR paid a dividend of $0.74 a
share for 2011.
Kravis and Roberts also received roughly $30 million each,
mostly in cash payments from carried interest, according to the
filing.
Carried interest reflects KKR's share of the investment
profits of its funds. KKR's investments range from retailer Toys
R Us Inc to Internet domain registration firm Go Daddy
Group Inc and hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc.
Some 46 percent of the $64.2 million in distributions for
the cofounders, who together own 25 percent of the firm, comes
from fee-related income, showing how these private equity
managers are deriving an increasing share of their payout from
management fees as against carried interest.
At Blackstone Group LP, cofounder Stephen Schwarzman
is expected to receive at least $120.6 million for 2011 from his
21 percent ownership of the firm. Fees for managing assets and
advisory services accounted for 82 percent of Blackstone's
dividend payouts in 2011.
Kravis' payout included $300,000 in salary, fees for serving
as a director on certain portfolio companies, the use of a car
and driver, and personal assistant services, the filing said.
Roberts' compensation also included $300,000 in salary, a
car and driver, and personal assistant services.
KKR does not disclose income from co-investments.
The private equity firm recently posted a sharp decline in
fourth-quarter earnings as a drop in carried interest, driven by
mark-to-market valuations of its assets, offset revenue from
higher fees.
(Reporting By Jessica Hall in Philadelphia; editing by John
Wallace and Matthew Lewis)