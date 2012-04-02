* To buy assets from WPX Energy
* To buy in total 93,000 net acres
April 2 KKR & Co said it will buy some
energy assets straddling parts of Texas and Oklahoma from WPX
Energy for $306 million -- the private equity firm's
latest acquisition of properties that have become cheaper due to
weak natural gas prices.
The deal has been made through KKR Natural Resources (KNR),
which is KKR's partnership with Premier Natural Resources, it
said in a statement. KNR has bought more than $600 million of
assets this year.
KKR said on Monday the assets to be bought from WPX comprise
27,000 net acres in North Central Texas and Eastern Oklahoma and
66,000 net acres in the Arkoma Basin.
Energy -- shale fields in particular -- is a major area of
interest for KKR, director and partner Scott Nuttall said late
last year. It constitutes about 4 percent of the firm's
investments.
KNR could buy more than $2 billion of additional properties
over the next few years, with $1 billion of capital currently
available for investment, KKR said in the statement.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)