HONG KONG Nov 9 Kohlberg Kravis Roberts
co-founder Henry Kravis said on Wednesday volatility and
uncertainty in global markets have created enormous challenges
and threats as financial firms, investors and governments face
sovereign debt crisis and a slowdown in major economies.
Speaking at a gala dinner at the AVCJ conference in Hong
Kong, Kravis said Europe "remains our biggest concern."
Kravis, one of the pioneers of the private equity industry,
also said it expects high U.S. unemployment to persist for a
long time, but he doesn't see the world's largest economy
hitting a double-dip recession.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Stephen Aldred; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)