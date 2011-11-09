HONG KONG Nov 9 Kohlberg Kravis Roberts co-founder Henry Kravis said on Wednesday volatility and uncertainty in global markets have created enormous challenges and threats as financial firms, investors and governments face sovereign debt crisis and a slowdown in major economies.

Speaking at a gala dinner at the AVCJ conference in Hong Kong, Kravis said Europe "remains our biggest concern."

Kravis, one of the pioneers of the private equity industry, also said it expects high U.S. unemployment to persist for a long time, but he doesn't see the world's largest economy hitting a double-dip recession.