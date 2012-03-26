(Adds details)

MUMBAI, March 26 Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. has hired Tashwinder Singh, a top official with Citigroup, as its director, the U.S. private equity company said on Monday.

Singh, who has worked with Citigroup for 18 years, will identify and develop strategic partnerships to grow KKR's private equity and non-banking finance operations in India, it said.

KKR, which has invested over $1 billion in India, has 15 investment professionals in Mumbai, focusing on both private equity and non-banking financial services. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)