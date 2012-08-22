HONG KONG Aug 22 Global buyout fund KKR & Co LP
is in early stage discussions to launch a debt fund to
invest in India that could raise between $750 million to $1
billion, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
KKR's first dedicated India fund would aim to benefit from
the country's four-year high interest rate and tap the
opportunity to lend to cash-strapped Indian corporations.
The firm has not yet sent out marketing materials to
potential investors, or limited partners (LP), and would not
launch a new fund until it has closed its second pan-Asia fund,
targeted at over $6 billion, the sources said.
The firm has held a first close of $3 billion on the
pan-Asia fund.
The sources declined to be identified as the plans were not
public.
KKR received approval for a fund, KKR India Alternative
Credit Opportunities Fund 1, on Aug. 14, documents posted on the
Indian market regulator's website showed.
"Credit products are already structured and being delivered
to Indian corporations through NBFCs (Non-Bank Financial
Companies). The AIF (Alternative Investment Funds) licence
received further enables KKR to broaden its alternatives
strategy in India. Nothing is planned in this regard for the
time being," said a KKR spokesman.