* KKR in the process of raising up to $6 bln pan-Asian
buyout fund
* KKR already has experience of credit investing in India
* KKR secured regulatory approval this month to launch
credit fund
By Stephen Aldred and Indulal PM
HONG KONG, Aug 22 Global buyout fund KKR & Co LP
is in early stage discussions to launch a debt fund to
invest in India that could raise $750 million to $1 billion,
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
KKR's first dedicated India fund would aim to benefit from
the country's four-year high interest rate and tap opportunities
to lend to cash-strapped Indian corporations.
It would also signal that a top global private equity fund
sees investment opportunities in Asia's third-largest economy
despite a climate of doom and gloom.
Credit funds invest through various methods, including
buying distressed bonds or loans and providing richly priced
financing to companies which cannot get funding from regular
bank sources.
KKR already has experience of credit investing in India
through its non-bank financial company, KKR India Financial
Services Pvt Ltd, which it funds from its own balance sheet, but
is now looking to bring in some of its limited partners (LPs) to
raise a credit fund, the sources added.
A credit fund fits the overall strategy of KKR in India,
industry sources say, and would give the fund the opportunity to
establish lending relationships with borrowers which could lead
to future equity investments.
The sources declined to be identified as the plans were not
public.
Another global private equity fund, Apollo Global Management
, is already raising a debt fund for India of as much as
$1 billion with ICICI.
KKR has not yet sent out marketing materials to potential
investors and would not launch a new fund until it has closed
its second pan-Asia fund, targeted at more than $6 billion, the
sources said.
The firm has held a first close of $3 billion on the
pan-Asia fund.
KKR received Indian regulatory approval for a fund, KKR
India Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund 1, on Aug. 14,
documents posted on the regulator's website showed.
"Credit products are already structured and being delivered
to Indian corporations through NBFCs (Non-Bank Financial
Companies). The AIF (Alternative Investment Funds) licence
received further enables KKR to broaden its alternatives
strategy in India. Nothing is planned in this regard for the
time being," said a KKR spokesman.