HONG KONG, March 4 KKR & Co LP has expanded its
team in Japan ahead of closing its new $6 billion pan-Asia fund
with specialist hires from Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
consultancy firm McKinsey & Co.
KKR, founded in 1976 and led by Henry Kravis and
George Roberts, has hired Hiro Shimizu, head of financial
institutions at Goldman Sachs Japan's financing group. KKR also
hired Sakae Suzuki, a McKinsey specialist in technology, media
and telecoms, and operations, the U.S. buyout firm said in a
statement on Monday.
The hires increase the firm's Japan team, established in
2006, to 12 people based in Tokyo.
Shimizu joins to expand the presence of KKR Capital Markets
in Japan, the firm's specialist credit unit. Private equity
firms globally are using credit products to diversify revenues,
as they develop alternative asset management structures.
Suzuki joins KKR Capstone, a consultancy unit that focuses
on improving operations at KKR companies.
Unlike global rivals like Carlyle Group, KKR does not
have a fund dedicated to Japan, but will invest in the country
from its new $6 billion pan-Asia fund, the region's biggest.
KKR acquired Japanese recruitment services firm Intelligence
in 2010 and in 2011 joined forces with Japanese trading house
Itochu Corp to buy U.S. oil and gas firm Samson
Investment Co for more than $7.2 billion, the second-biggest
global private equity transaction that year.
KKR has more than $5 billion invested in 28 countries across
Asia and had $75.5 billion in assets under management at Dec.
31, 2012.