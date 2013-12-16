NEW YORK Dec 16 Investment firm KKR & Co LP
said on Monday it would acquire KKR Financial Holdings
LLC (KFN) in an all-stock deal that would value the
specialty finance company it launched more than nine years ago
at $2.6 billion.
KKR offered to pay KFN shareholders with 0.51 KKR shares for
each of their KFN shares, equivalent to a 35 percent premium
based on Monday's closing prices. The deal is subject to a vote
by KFN shareholders.
KKR said the transaction would immediately add to its
earnings and boost its balance sheet, giving it more capital to
expand its investment platform further and invest in its funds.