* Shopping mall operator Interpark Corp also bidding
* Samsung could retain as much as 10 percent of asset-source
* Samsung providing 5 yr guarantees on revenue-source
By Stephen Aldred and Ju-min Park
HONG KONG/SEOUL, Oct 18 Global private equity
fund Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP and Asian buyout
fund MBK Partners are among bidders for a majority stake in
Samsung Group's procurement arm iMarketKorea Inc
, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
Samsung Group said in August that it planned to sell a
combined 58.7 percent stake in the non-core business, held by
nine of its affiliates, in a rare divestment by the South Korean
conglomerate. The bids went in on Friday.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc has been hired to advise on
the sale of the stake, which is valued at 372 billion won ($326
million) based on Tuesday's closing share price of 17,650 won.
An official for South Korean shopping mall operator
Interpark Corp also confirmed it is heading a
consortium which placed a bid.
The Interpark group contains private equity fund H&Q, the
sources said.
An external spokeswoman for KKR could not offer an immediate
comment, while MBK could not immediately be reached for comment.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
The sources declined to be identified as the discussions
were private.
The size of the stake could be smaller, as Samsung earlier
said it might maintain an interest in Imarketkorea if buyers
request it. That interest could be up to 10 percent, one of the
sources said.
Samsung set up Imarketkorea in 2000 to provide goods and
maintenance services for business clients.
The conglomerate is providing five-year guarantees to
prospective buyers, to ensure two trillion won of revenue
annually through Imarketkorea, one of the sources said.
($1 = 1140.450 won)
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Ju-min Park; Editing by Denny
Thomas and Erica Billingham)