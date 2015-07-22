TOKYO, July 22 Private equity firm KKR & Co said on Wednesday it has hired Atsushi Saito, the former chief executive of Tokyo bourse operator Japan Exchange Group Inc, as chairman of its Japan operations.

Saito, 75, will assume his new position from August 1, KKR said in a statement. Saito served as CEO at the Tokyo Stock Exchange operator from January 2013 until he retired in June.

He previously held senior roles at Nomura Securities Co, the brokerage unit of Nomura Holdings Inc. After he left Nomura, Saito served as CEO of the Industrial Revitalization Corporation of Japan, a now-defunct state-backed turnaround fund that invested in troubled companies.

"Mr. Saito's experience across investment, management and policy will better enable KKR to partner with strong business owners and stakeholders in Japan and pursue new opportunities during this exciting time for investment," said Hiro Hirano, CEO of KKR Japan.

