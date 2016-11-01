Nov 1 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP hired Timothy Franks to join its team in London.

Franks, who has more than a decade's investing experience, moves to KKR from Advent International Corp, where he was a partner. bit.ly/2evyI0E

In his new role, Franks will lead coverage of the consumer and retail industries in Europe, Africa and Middle East and will also sit on the European private equity investment committee. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)