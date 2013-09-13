TOKYO, Sept 13 KKR & Co LP is
considering teaming up with a state-backed Japanese investment
fund to secure a stake in Panasonic Corp's healthcare
business, the Wall Street Journal reported, as it seeks to
assuage local misgivings about foreign buyout firms.
KKR may invest in the Panasonic unit, which makes blood
monitors and other medical devices, with the Innovation Network
Corp of Japan (INCJ) in a deal that may be worth as much as 150
billion yen ($1.5 billion), the newspaper said, citing
unidentified sources with knowledge of the matter.
Officials at KKR and INCJ declined to comment.
Panasonic is offloading a majority stake in the profitable
unit as it pulls back from outlying businesses and loss-making
consumer electronics to focus on automotive components,
appliances, industrial machinery and other fields where it is a
leading manufacturer.
KKR, which recently raised a $6 billion Asia fund, is set to
gain preferential negotiating rights for a majority stake in the
healthcare business, sources told Reuters last week, in what
could be its largest investment in a Japanese
company.
Foreign buyout firms have struggled in the past to secure
deals in Japan amid suspicion they will strip assets and lay off
workers to gain the biggest possible return on their
investments.