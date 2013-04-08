HONG KONG, April 8 U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co
L.P. has hired Deutsche Bank's Diane Raposio as a
director to work in its client coverage and capital markets
teams in Australia, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters.
The hire comes as private equity firms around Asia are
expanding their debt product teams to fill a gap left by
retreating European banks.
Raposio, who had been a managing director and head of
leveraged debt capital markets at Deutsche Bank since
2009 for Australia and New Zealand, will report to Justin
Reizes, head of KKR Australia, and will begin her new role in
May.
She will be responsible for building and maintaining client
relationships with KKR's Client & Partner group, and for
structuring, syndication and distribution of Australia and
Asia-originated debt and equity products, the memo said.
A Deutsche spokeswoman confirmed that Raposio had left the
company and been replaced by Marla Heller.