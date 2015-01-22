BRIEF-United Bancshares, Benchmark Bancorp enter plan of merger on March 22 - SEC filing
* United Bancshares Inc - on March 22 co, Benchmark Bancorp entered into an agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
Jan 21 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP refunded money to investors in some of its buyout funds after U.S. regulators found it overcharged them, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a pension-fund document.
The precise amount of the refunds could not be determined, but one set of refunds could be less than $10 million, while the other may have been similar in size or smaller, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1zxrwJ6)
KKR's decision came after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) found the firm charged investors wrongly for some expenses and failed to notify them properly of certain fees it collected, the WSJ report added.
The SEC and KKR could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay)
* United Bancshares Inc - on March 22 co, Benchmark Bancorp entered into an agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
March 22 David Murdock, the 93-year-old billionaire chief executive of Dole Food Co, has reached a $74 million settlement of claims that he shortchanged shareholders in 2013 when he took the produce company private in a $1.2 billion buyout.