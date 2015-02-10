(Adds share reaction)

Feb 10 KKR & Co LP on Tuesday reported an 89 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, much steeper than expected, becoming the latest alternative asset manager to report lower earnings because of plunging oil prices.

Shares of KKR were down 6.5 percent at $23.36 in morning trading.

While a drop in the valuation of many oil and gas exploration and productions companies presents new investment opportunities for firms like KKR, it has also deflated the value of some of their existing assets. Peer Apollo Global Management LLC said last week its fourth-quarter profit fell by 79 percent.

KKR took energy-related hits both in its private equity and credit investments. Adding to its woes was U.S. oil and gas producer Samson Resources Corp, whose $7.2 billion leveraged buyout was led by the New York-based firm in 2011.

KKR's plan was to shift Samson's assets from natural gas production into oil and liquids, but persistently fuel prices have hampered this transformation and wiped out most of the value of the equity invested.

KKR's economic net income, a metric that accounts for holdings' mark-to-market valuation, fell to $86.6 million in the quarter from $789.6 million a year earlier. This translated into post-tax ENI per adjusted unit of 5 cents versus the analysts' average estimate of 45 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

KKR's private equity portfolio appreciated 2.7 percent in the quarter, much less than the 8.4 percent rise in valuation of a year earlier. Rival Blackstone Group LP said last week its private equity funds appreciated 4.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014, while Apollo's private equity funds grew less than 1 percent.

KKR also blamed a drop in the value of its collateralized loan obligations and other credit investments for the big decline in its earnings.

Distributable earnings, which show actual cash generated from asset sales, fell to $376.3 million from $510.4 million.

KKR, which was founded in 1976 by Henry Kravis, George Roberts and Jerome Kohlberg, said assets under management totaled $98.6 billion at the end of December, up from $96.1 billion three months earlier.

KKR declared a third-quarter dividend of 35 cents per common unit.