NEW YORK Feb 11 KKR & Co LP posted
weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday after
losses in its credit and hedge fund investments offset solid
returns from its private equity holdings.
The last among private equity companies to announce 2015
results, KKR capped a string of sluggish performances across the
sector as buyout firms battled rising funding costs and
turbulent financial markets roiled by plunging oil prices
.
KKR's fourth-quarter economic net income (ENI) - which
accounts for unrealized gains or losses - rose 53.3 percent to
$70.5 million after taxes from a year ago. That translated into
ENI per share of 8 cents, missing analysts' forecast for 27.2
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Like some of its peers, KKR said it had stepped up its pace
of new investments as a choppy financial market is presenting it
with good opportunities.
The firm sank a record amount of cash into credit and
infrastructure investments in the fourth quarter, Henry Kravis
and George Roberts, co-chairmen and co-chief executive officers
of KKR, said in a statement.
Known some eight years ago for mega, multi-billion-dollar
corporate takeovers, the U.S. private equity industry has been
off to a slow and quiet start this year.
Dealmaking has fallen sharply after the markets for
high-yield bonds and loans that fund buyouts ground to a near
halt as banks and investors alike shun risky deals.
Underlining difficult market conditions, KKR's credit and
hedge fund investments posted unrealized performance losses of
$17.8 million in the fourth quarter, swinging from gains of
$23.4 million that were unrealized a year ago.
Yet at the same time, KKR's private equity arm enjoyed a 48
percent rise in unrealized performance income of $344.7 million,
clocking the strongest performance among its peers in this
segment.
Founded in 1976 by Kravis, Roberts and Jerome Kohlberg, New
York-based KKR managed a total of $120 billion at the end of
last year.
In line with its policy to distribute a fixed dividend every
quarter, KKR reiterated that shareholders would receive a cash
distribution of 16 cents per share.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Leslie Adler)