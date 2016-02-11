NEW YORK Feb 11 KKR & Co LP posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday after losses in its credit and hedge fund investments offset solid returns from its private equity holdings.

The last among private equity companies to announce 2015 results, KKR capped a string of sluggish performances across the sector as buyout firms battled rising funding costs and turbulent financial markets roiled by plunging oil prices .

KKR's fourth-quarter economic net income (ENI) - which accounts for unrealized gains or losses - rose 53.3 percent to $70.5 million after taxes from a year ago. That translated into ENI per share of 8 cents, missing analysts' forecast for 27.2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Like some of its peers, KKR said it had stepped up its pace of new investments as a choppy financial market is presenting it with good opportunities.

The firm sank a record amount of cash into credit and infrastructure investments in the fourth quarter, Henry Kravis and George Roberts, co-chairmen and co-chief executive officers of KKR, said in a statement.

Known some eight years ago for mega, multi-billion-dollar corporate takeovers, the U.S. private equity industry has been off to a slow and quiet start this year.

Dealmaking has fallen sharply after the markets for high-yield bonds and loans that fund buyouts ground to a near halt as banks and investors alike shun risky deals.

Underlining difficult market conditions, KKR's credit and hedge fund investments posted unrealized performance losses of $17.8 million in the fourth quarter, swinging from gains of $23.4 million that were unrealized a year ago.

Yet at the same time, KKR's private equity arm enjoyed a 48 percent rise in unrealized performance income of $344.7 million, clocking the strongest performance among its peers in this segment.

Founded in 1976 by Kravis, Roberts and Jerome Kohlberg, New York-based KKR managed a total of $120 billion at the end of last year.

In line with its policy to distribute a fixed dividend every quarter, KKR reiterated that shareholders would receive a cash distribution of 16 cents per share. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Leslie Adler)