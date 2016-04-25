NEW YORK, April 25 Private equity firm KKR & Co
LP reported its second loss in quarterly earnings in
less than a year on Monday as volatile financial markets dragged
on the value of its investments.
The New York-based asset manager posted an economic net loss
of $0.65 between January and March, after it earned an economic
net income of $0.62 a year ago. Analysts had expected an
economic net loss of $0.35 in the quarter, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
ENI is a key earnings metric for U.S. private equity firms
that accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments,
also known as the mark-to-market value.
"The first quarter of 2016 was a challenging environment
with pronounced volatility across global capital markets," KKR
said in a statement.
