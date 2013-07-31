Poland - Factors to Watch Mar 9
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
By Jessica Toonkel
July 31 KKR & Co LP said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire ReSearch Pharmaceutical Services Inc (RPS) from private-equity peer Warburg Pincus LLC, marking its second announced investment in a global contract research organization in as many months.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a person familiar with the matter said RPS had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of about $30 million.
In June, KKR said it was buying clinical research group PRA International from Genstar Capital LLC for an undisclosed amount, but a source familiar with the matter said the agreed price was around $1.3 billion.
Upon closing both deals, KKR plans to merge PRA and RPS, with PRA Chief Executive Officer Colin Shannon leading the combined company, according to a press release issued by KKR. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.
Warburg Pincus took RPS private in 2011 for $227.3 million. The Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based clinical trials company has more than 5,000 employees and operations in more than 64 countries, according to its website.
Citigroup and law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised RPS. Credit Suisse, Jefferies LLC and UBS Investment Bank served as financial advisers to KKR. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett served as legal counsel for KKR.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
TOKYO, March 9 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is not a favoured bidder for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business due to its close ties with China, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
NEW YORK, March 9 Alphabet Inc's venture arm has invested in Currencycloud, a UK startup that provides technology to enable businesses to provide cross-border payments services to their customers.