* KKR has 60 pct participation in deal - sources
* Equity is 56 percent of the deal's value - sources
* Second-largest private equity buyout of the year
By Greg Roumeliotis
Nov 23 A consortium led by private equity firm
KKR & Co (KKR.N) clinched a deal to buy oil and gas group
Samson Investment Co for $7.2 billion, KKR said on Wednesday.
The deal is the second-largest global private equity
transaction of the year, and its structure underscores how
challenging debt markets are leading buyers to find partners to
fund larger equity transactions.
KKR has a 60 percent participation in the consortium,
people familiar with the matter previously told Reuters. The
group includes Japanese trading house Itochu Corp (8001.T) and
two smaller private equity houses. [ID:nL4E7MM0GS]
Natural resources assets are a way for investors to beat
the commodities cycle as commodity exchange-traded funds have
generally underperformed spot commodity prices.
Samson, founded by the late Charles Schusterman in 1971,
offers its new owners rich pickings for their natural resources
portfolio. It has interests in more than 10,000 wells,
including in oil-abundant areas such as the Bakken and Powder
River.
COMING HOME
KKR co-founder and Chief Executive Henry Kravis sealed the
deal in his native Tulsa, Oklahoma.
"For Samson, Tulsa is home. It has always been a Tulsa
company and it will remain a Tulsa company," Kravis, who leads
KKR together with co-founder George Roberts, said in a
statement.
Some areas in which Samson is active are estimated to hold
vast quantities of oil and gas locked in shale or other
underground formations. These spots are also more expensive to
tap than traditional oil and gas fields.
The deal ranks as the second-largest global private equity
transaction of the year, behind Blackstone Group's (BX.N) $9.4
billion agreement to buy nearly 600 shopping malls from
Australia's Centro Properties CNP.AX.
The deal excludes Samson's onshore Gulf Coast and offshore
deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets, which carry more risk to
develop and will remain with the Schusterman family. Samson
Chief Operating Officer David Adams will be promoted to chief
executive.
KKR's group will splash out some $4 billion in equity since
a $2.35 billion asset-based loan arranged for the deal is not
expected to be drawn down in its entirety, financing sources
said. There is also $2.25 billion of high-yield bonds arranged,
these sources added. [ID:nL5E7MN415]
The agreement, subject to regulatory approval, is expected
to be completed by the end of the fourth quarter, the
consortium said in the statement.
Jefferies & Company and Jones Day advised Samson while
Mizuho and Evercore Partners advised Itochu alongside Simpson
Thacher & Bartlett LLP. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. LLC
advised KKR.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional
reporting by Michelle Sierra and Smita Madhur in New York;
Editing by John Wallace, Steve Orlofsky and Bernard Orr)