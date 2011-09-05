HONG KONG, Sept 5 Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Sino-Ocean Holdings have established a $140 million fund to invest in China real estate, the companies said on Monday.
Sino-Ocean is investing in the fund with its subsidiary Gemini Investments Holdings and KKR is investing through KKR China Growth Fund L.P.
Sino-Ocean and KKR have each agreed to make a capital commitment of $70 million to the fund, they said. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Clement Tan; Editing by Dan Lalor)
Next In Regulatory News
BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 6-Ethics review sought after Trump adviser touts Ivanka Trump products
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.